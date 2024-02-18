Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Trading 9.2% Higher

Shares of Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.69 and last traded at C$5.65. Approximately 72,558 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.18.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.27.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

