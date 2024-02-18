Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Shares Up 1.9%

Erste Group Bank AG (OTC:EBKOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.85. Approximately 1,276 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.05.

Erste Group Bank Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

