Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.96. Approximately 479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 12,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 129.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 212,266 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $3,594,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $2,979,000. Finally, Kim LLC raised its position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.