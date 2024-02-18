Sizzle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SZZL) Trading Down 9.7%

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SZZL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.43. 133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Sizzle Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sizzle Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZZL. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $738,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 146,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 47,139 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $801,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sizzle Acquisition by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 91,800 shares during the period. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sizzle Acquisition

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to focus on entering into merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on investing in the restaurant, hospitality, food and beverage, retail, consumer, food and food related technology, and real estate industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.