Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.49. 12,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 30,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

