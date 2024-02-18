Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI) Trading 0.1% Higher

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.49. 12,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 30,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.4141 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
