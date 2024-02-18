Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.800 EPS.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.5 %

B stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barnes Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Barnes Group by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

