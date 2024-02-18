Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Issues Earnings Results

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $52.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 16.27%.

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

Fairfax Financial stock opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.81. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $628.57 and a 1 year high of $1,064.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $955.38 and a 200-day moving average of $887.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a $15.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

