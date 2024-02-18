Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.90-$0.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95.

Elme Communities Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -118.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elme Communities from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,432,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 88.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

