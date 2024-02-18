TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.80 to $7.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76. TriNet Group also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.10 to $2.85 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TriNet Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TNET

TriNet Group Trading Up 8.4 %

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $127.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.43. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.72. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $314,121.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,622,466.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,952 shares of company stock worth $1,617,283 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.