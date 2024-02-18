Reviewing U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) and Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jeffersonville Bancorp pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Bancorp $40.62 billion 1.59 $5.43 billion $3.28 12.65 Jeffersonville Bancorp $27.45 million N/A $9.30 million $2.64 6.44

Analyst Recommendations

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffersonville Bancorp. Jeffersonville Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for U.S. Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Bancorp 0 12 8 0 2.40 Jeffersonville Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $45.35, indicating a potential upside of 9.30%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Jeffersonville Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Bancorp and Jeffersonville Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Bancorp 13.36% 14.89% 1.04% Jeffersonville Bancorp N/A 16.91% 1.68%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.4% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Jeffersonville Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffersonville Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Jeffersonville Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products. In addition, it provides ancillary services comprising capital markets, treasury management, and receivable lock-box collection services to corporate and governmental entity customers. Further, the company offers asset management and fiduciary services for individuals, estates, foundations, business corporations, and charitable organizations. Additionally, it provides investment and insurance products to its customers principally within its markets, as well as fund administration services to mutual and other funds. Furthermore, the company provides corporate and purchasing card, and corporate trust services. The company offers merchant processing, investment management, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, and brokerage and leasing services. U.S. Bancorp was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Jeffersonville Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits. It also offers commercial mortgage, farmland, construction, real estate, agricultural, residential mortgage, home equity, installment, debt restructures, and other consumer loans. The company was founded in 1913 and is based in Jeffersonville, New York.

