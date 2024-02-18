Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Braze were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after acquiring an additional 662,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 196.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,975,000 after acquiring an additional 513,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.21. Braze, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $61.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.12.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.16% and a negative net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $124.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $321,954.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,741,705.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $1,331,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 172,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,649.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,871 shares of company stock worth $7,787,856 in the last three months. 26.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Braze from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Braze from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Braze from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Braze from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

