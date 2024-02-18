Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Biogen were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.53 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.14.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.13.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

