Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $390,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNPR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,014 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 23.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 88,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.63%.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $3,645,610.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

