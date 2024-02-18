Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 10.03. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

