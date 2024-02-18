Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 9,039 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,039 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,958,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,021,000 after acquiring an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,419,000 after acquiring an additional 512,466 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,111 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $314,048.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,975 shares in the company, valued at $12,055,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $64.65 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

