Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance

Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties alerts:

About Boston Pizza Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a limited purpose open-ended mutual fund trust. The Trust indirectly, through the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership (Royalties LP), acquires the trademarks and trade names owned by Boston Pizza International Inc (BPI), including Boston Pizza and other related items, logos and designs used in connection with the operation of Boston Pizza restaurants in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.