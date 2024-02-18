Boston Pizza Royalties (BPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on February 29th

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 1 year low of C$19.36 and a 1 year high of C$23.48.
About Boston Pizza Royalties
