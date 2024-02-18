Dye & Durham Limited (DND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of DND opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$875.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$21.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72.
A number of research firms have commented on DND. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$21.50 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. bought 25,000 shares of Dye & Durham stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$378,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
