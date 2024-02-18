Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT opened at $28.28 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 404,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 381,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 345,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

