Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.95.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

