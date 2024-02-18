Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Plans Dividend of $0.20

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IAUGY opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Insurance Australia Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.95.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
