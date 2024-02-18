X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (USOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.5447 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.84.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $75.28 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.71.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.