Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0087952.
Cielo Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Cielo stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.
About Cielo
