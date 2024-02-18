Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0087952.

Cielo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cielo stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cielo has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Cielo alerts:

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.