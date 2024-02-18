Xylem Inc. (XYL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Xylem has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Xylem Stock Down 0.5 %

XYL stock opened at $123.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.42. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.38.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xylem

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

