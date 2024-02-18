Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 20th

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Marathon Petroleum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Marathon Petroleum has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marathon Petroleum to earn $14.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of MPC opened at $170.01 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after buying an additional 85,809 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,190,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,389,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,854,000 after purchasing an additional 527,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,049,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $452,478,000 after purchasing an additional 435,296 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

