Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (BGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on March 1st

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Price Performance

BGH opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

