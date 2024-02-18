AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

AdvanSix has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AdvanSix to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $781.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AdvanSix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AdvanSix from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 378.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $222,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

