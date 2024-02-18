Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on February 23rd

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1388 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS ICLO opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,341,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth about $984,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the first quarter worth about $336,000.

About Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

