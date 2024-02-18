Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Exchange Income Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$46.27 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.08.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
