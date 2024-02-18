Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Exchange Income Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$46.27 on Friday. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. 6.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$63.15.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

