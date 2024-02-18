Wesfarmers Limited Announces Dividend of $0.26 (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2601 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
WFAFY stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.55.
Wesfarmers Company Profile
