Honeywell International Inc. (HON) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Honeywell International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Honeywell International has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Honeywell International to earn $10.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $197.17 on Friday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Further Reading

