Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECCC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1354 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.
Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE ECCC opened at $22.08 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.54.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Point Credit
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.