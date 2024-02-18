Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $49.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $186,459.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,932,775.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James O’boyle sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $186,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 460,061 shares in the company, valued at $20,932,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,377 shares of company stock valued at $18,881,296. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

