JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $12.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $128,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 916,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,995,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $128,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,193,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,255,736 shares of company stock valued at $14,549,505. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,009,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 109,652 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 583.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 132,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113,199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 64.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,733,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

