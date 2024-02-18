Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QSR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.33.

QSR opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $205,307.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,334.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock worth $5,430,934. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

