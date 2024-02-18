Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $410.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $420.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.42.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Moody’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $370.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $386.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.38. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.