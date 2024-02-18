Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entegris

Entegris Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.47. Entegris has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.