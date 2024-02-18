Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Earns Neutral Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $14.00.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nomura cut Lyft from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Lyft has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,905,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,219,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,345,716.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,642 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,408 over the last ninety days. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Lyft by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lyft in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 129.0% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

