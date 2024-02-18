Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $46.71

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.

OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Open Text by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Open Text by 34.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Open Text by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.98 on Friday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.77%.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

