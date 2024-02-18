Analysts Set Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target at $46.71

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.71.
OTEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $39.98 on Friday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.07 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.77%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
