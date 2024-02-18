Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 64,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

STLD opened at $123.34 on Friday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 29.49% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

