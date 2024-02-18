Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Receives $289.24 Average Target Price from Analysts

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.24.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

