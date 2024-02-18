Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Receives $186.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.30.

CLH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

CLH stock opened at $186.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.02 and a 200-day moving average of $167.70. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $125.57 and a 12-month high of $187.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.24.

In other news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $1,318,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,009 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $114,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 988.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 705,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,963,000 after acquiring an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

