Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.05.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,569,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,953,763,000 after buying an additional 381,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $845,418,000 after purchasing an additional 197,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

