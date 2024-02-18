Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

