NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $850.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $620.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $682.90.

Shares of NVDA opened at $726.13 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $204.21 and a 1 year high of $746.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $571.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,507,567 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $101,276,237,000 after acquiring an additional 827,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,022,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

