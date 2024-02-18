Robert W. Baird Raises TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $87.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in TransUnion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 2.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

