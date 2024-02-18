Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $90.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by DA Davidson from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHOP. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas cut Shopify from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Shopify from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.16.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. Shopify has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.57. The company has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 89.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

