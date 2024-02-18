Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target to $15.00

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $898.75 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.57 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

