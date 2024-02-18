Robert W. Baird Boosts Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target to $12.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MCW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCW

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MCW stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Mister Car Wash has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total value of $331,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,348.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,064. Corporate insiders own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,948,000 after buying an additional 1,706,435 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,046,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after buying an additional 275,641 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after buying an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 23.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,989,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,664 shares in the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.