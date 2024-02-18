Wells Fargo & Company Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $37.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Citigroup started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

