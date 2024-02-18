MP Materials (NYSE:MP) PT Lowered to $22.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

MP Materials stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 11.45, a current ratio of 12.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 2.50. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $36.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 153,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 2,335.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

