NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Price Performance

NVR stock opened at $7,390.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,095.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,426.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. NVR has a 1 year low of $5,000.90 and a 1 year high of $7,617.24.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $133.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVR will post 471.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock worth $73,112,568. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 133.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

